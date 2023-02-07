Mild with mainly sunny skies Tuesday into Wednesday; Some changes Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-After a mainly dry start to our week, that trend will continue into the days Tuesday and Wednesday, with some changes coming on the day Thursday.

As high pressure continues to take control of the viewing area Tuesday into Wednesday, this will promote temperatures on the average to slightly above average side with values in the 40s for highs and 10s and 20s for overnight lows. Sunny skies will continue to be the name of the game for the next couple of days with winds being on the light side of 5 to 10 mph.

Nice conditions continuing for the days Tuesday into Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

During the night Wednesday into Thursday, a weak cold front will be moving through the region and this will allow for the region to:

*Cool down into the 30s for highs and widespread 10s for lows.

*Gusty conditions with winds around 20 to 30 mph, with gusts around 30 to 40 mph.

*Increased cloud cover and slim chances for some snow showers. Some snow squalls are quite possible Thursday, especially for Greater Nebraska.

Cold front will be moving through the area Wednesday night into Thursday (Andre Brooks)

Once we enter the weekend, we will warm up very quickly, which will be in the 40s and 50s. The sunshine will return during this periof of time with high pressure taking back control of the viewing area.

