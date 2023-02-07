Multi-county pursuit on I-80 leads to arrest

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Wisconsin man following a pursuit that started in Dawson County on Interstate 80 Monday.

According to NSP, a trooper observed an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on I-80 near Lexington, at mile marker 232 at around 9:30 a.m. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the Honda accelerated and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The Honda reached speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour as it continued westbound. The Honda also passed other vehicles on the shoulder multiple times. Near mile marker 261, the driver voluntarily brought the vehicle to a stop in the median. Troopers then took the driver into custody without further incident.

The driver, 44-year-old Marvin Adams of Appleton, Wisconsin, was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, and no operator’s license. He was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police surround home near B and Cottownwood Tuesday morning.
Large police presence surround home in eastern North Platte
While a foreign balloon like this is unusual, you may have seen similar surveillance balloons...
NWS weighs in on how Chinese balloon shot down differs from weather balloon
Crowns and Gowns in North Platte
Crowns and Gowns in North Platte
Lincoln man loses $350,000 in cryptocurrency scam
FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor...
Father killed, 7-year-old son injured in farm tractor crash

Latest News

Nebraska State Capitol
Race for District 42 in Unicameral among costliest in Nebraska
Tuesday is Safer Internet Day 2023. The Nebraska State Patrol Tech Crimes Unit is encouraging...
Nebraska State Patrol encourages tech vigilance on Safer Internet Day
Police surround home near B and Cottownwood Tuesday morning.
Large police presence surround home in eastern North Platte
Lincoln County Commissioners discuss a grant for Community Connections
Lincoln County Commissioners approve Community Connections Grant