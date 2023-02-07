State Senator Jacobson to introduce bill to help disabled individuals with insurance

District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson
District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One of the dozen bills introduced by State Senator Mike Jacobson will be heard in the Nebraska Legislature’s Banking, Commerce, and Insurance Committee on Tuesday. LB32 was referred to on Jan. 9 after being introduced on Jan. 5.

Jacobson said the bill requires insurance companies that offer Medicare supplement plans, specifically Medigap, to include in their coverage people that became disabled prior to age 65 and those that have late-stage renal disease.

Jacobson added that the inspiration behind this bill came this past summer when he encountered a constituent he meant while campaigning.

“He and his wife had to move out of Nebraska to North Dakota to get coverage,” Jacobson said. “My concern is when someone has worked their entire life and they are two or three years away from retirement and all of a sudden they run into something as catastrophic as this. Something that would be covered by Medicare but if they have no coverage they are in a situation where all of a sudden what they’ve saved for retirement gets blown, thanks to problems like these.”

Senator Jacobson said many of the states that surround Nebraska have measures and coverage similar to the one he is attempting to have enacted here in the Goodlife.

LB32 will be heard Tuesday morning at the Nebraska State Capitol in room 1507.

