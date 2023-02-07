Race for District 42 in Unicameral among costliest in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Although the annual salary for Nebraska State Senators remains at $12,000, candidates are continuing to spend more and more while campaigning.

The Nebraska Examiner has reported that at least one candidate in 19 of the 25 races for the Nebraska Legislature in 2022 exceeded six figures in expenditures by the general election. In nine of those races, both general election candidates spent more than $100,000. Together, these candidates raised about $6.7 million and spent $6.5 million to run for the Legislature. In four races, combined candidate spending exceeded $550,000.

In the 42nd Legislative District appointed Senator Mike Jacobson and challenger Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns spent $552,529. Senator Jacobson spent the most of any legislative candidate statewide, spending more than $414,000.

However, the costliest race came in District 10 between incumbent Senator Wendy DeBoer and challenger Lou Ann Goding, where candidates spent a combined $577,434.

In District 6, incumbent Machaela Cavanaugh and challenger Christian Mirch spent a combined $554,933. In District 14 the current Speaker of the Body John Arch spent $195,973, while his challenger Cori Villegas spent $10,380.

In the race for University of Nebraska Board of Regents, Beaver City’s Kathy Wilmot defeated Gothenburg’s, Matt Williams. Even though the term-limited Nebraska State Senator spent $459,527 to Regent Wilmot’s $49,091.

Additional race information can be viewed on the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission’s website.

