VIDEO: Topgolf employee chases after child running on driving range

A Topgolf worker chases a kid that runs onto the driving range.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A video showing a Topgolf worker chasing down a small child who ran onto the facility’s driving range has gone viral over the weekend.

Adlai Ruffin, the person who took the video, said while preparing for his swing, he noticed something moving out of the corner of his eye.

Ruffin said he immediately stopped his swing and pulled out his phone to capture the moment.

“I was like, ‘Is anyone going to stop this before the kid gets too far?’” he said. “I noticed the kid keeps going and going. So, I was like, ‘You know what, this is a moment I need to record.’”

Ruffin also mentioned the person chasing after the child is a Topgolf employee.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, and the child was brought back safely.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police surround home near B and Cottownwood Tuesday morning.
Large police presence surround home in eastern North Platte
While a foreign balloon like this is unusual, you may have seen similar surveillance balloons...
NWS weighs in on how Chinese balloon shot down differs from weather balloon
Crowns and Gowns in North Platte
Crowns and Gowns in North Platte
Lincoln man loses $350,000 in cryptocurrency scam
FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor...
Father killed, 7-year-old son injured in farm tractor crash

Latest News

A patient, center, is placed into an ambulance while being evacuated from Signature Healthcare...
160 patients evacuated after fire at Massachusetts hospital
Officials credit the flight crew of the Newark-bound flight with preventing the fire from...
4 passengers hospitalized after fire ignites on United Airlines plane
This photo provided by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office in Nogales, Arizona, shows...
73-year-old rancher held on $1M bond in killing near US border
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Multi-county pursuit on I-80 leads to arrest
Rescue workers in Syria are desperately trying to reach those stuck under the rubble of fallen...
Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria