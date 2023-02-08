Disney to cut 7,000 jobs in Iger’s company ‘transformation’

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky...
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Walt Disney Company reports their corporate results on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. said Wednesday it will cut about 7,000 jobs as part of a “significant transformation” announced by CEO Bob Iger.

The job cuts amount to about 3% of the entertainment company’s global workforce and were announced Wednesday after Disney reported quarterly results that topped Wall Street’s forecasts.

Iger returned as CEO in November following a challenging two-year tenure by his handpicked successor, Bob Chapek. The company says the job reductions are part of a targeted $5.5 billion cost savings across the company. As of Oct. 1, Disney employed 220,000 people, of which about 166,000 worked in the U.S. and 54,000 internationally.

In its latest results, solid growth at Disney’s theme parks helped offset tepid performance in its video streaming and movie business.

Disney said Wednesday that it earned $1.28 billion, or 70 cents per share, in the three months through Dec. 31. That compares with net income of $1.1 billion, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Disney earned 99 cents per share. Analysts, on average, were expecting adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, according to FactSet.

Revenue grew 8% to $23.51 billion from $21.82 billion a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $23.44 billion.

The latest results marked the first quarterly snapshot since Bob Iger’s return as CEO in November following a challenging two-year tenure by his handpicked successor, Bob Chapek.

In a statement, Iger said the company is embarking on a “significant transformation” that management believes will lead to improved profitability at the company’s streaming business.

The company said Disney+ ended the quarter with 161.8 million subscribers, down 1% from since Oct. 1. Hulu and ESPN+ each posted a 2% increase in paid subscribers during the quarter.

Shares in Disney, which is based in Burbank, California, rose 3% in after-hours trading.

___

This story has been updated to show that Disney earned $1.28 billion in the quarter, not $1.28 million.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police surround home near B and Cottownwood Tuesday morning.
Large police presence surround home in eastern North Platte
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Multi-county pursuit on I-80 leads to arrest
Anheuser-Busch announces it has welcomed the birth of four new Budweiser Clydesdale foals at...
Anheuser-Busch welcomes 4 new Budweiser Clydesdale foals
On the eve of the address, McCarthy challenged Biden to come to the negotiating table to slash...
Biden in State of Union exhorts Congress: ‘Finish the job’
While a foreign balloon like this is unusual, you may have seen similar surveillance balloons...
NWS weighs in on how Chinese balloon shot down differs from weather balloon

Latest News

Nebraska Hospitals are struggling to transfer post-acute care patients to longer-term facilities
Nebraska hospitals struggling to transfer post-acute care patients
Hawaii authorities say burglars broke into a car dealership and took several cars and multiple...
Thieves steal several cars from dealership, multiple keys in overnight break-in
KNOP Weather Outlook 2-8-2023
Snow showers, cooler Thursday; then back to sun, warmth
From emotional support, to help with college planning, school counselors provide a lot of...
Lincoln Public Schools hiring ten counselors thanks to grant
More than 300 students gathered at the D&N Event Center to compete in the Future Farmers of...
Students test their skills at FFA District 9 contest