Ethan Clark announces candidacy for State Legislature

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Wednesday, Ethan Clark of Ord announced his candidacy for the 41st Legislative District in the Nebraska Unicameral. The seat is currently held by Senator Tom Briese and he will be forced to vacate due to term limits.

The 41st Legislative District includes the entire counties of Boone, Greely, Howard, Sherman, Wheeler, and Valley, along with portions of Buffalo County and Hall County.

Clark is an agriculture marketing and communications professional who earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Nebraska Legislative District 41 Map (Nebraska Legislature)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.