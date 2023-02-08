Lincoln Public Schools hiring ten counselors thanks to grant

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools are highlighting the impacts counselors have on their students during National School Counseling Week.

School counselors give guidance to kids, but they do much more than what meets the eye.

Mickle Middle School counselor, Nicki Hanseling, says a counselor has many jobs within a school.

“We are educators first and foremost, and we have an additional role to really collaborate with and partner with teachers and students and parents and so I like to think that we are just able to connect all those parts and pieces and this week just acknowledges the role that we do,” Hanseling said.

However, right now only 30 out of 40 elementary schools have full-time counselors. So LPS applied for and accepted a multimillion-dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Education that would ensure elementary schools across the district have full-time counselors. LPS Supervisor for School Counselors and School Social Workers, Lori Hemmett, said this grant will provide funding to pay the additional ten counselors that will be hired at LPS.

“It’s a $7 million federal grant with intent to pay for the salaries for the ten counselors that we will be hiring this year for next school year and we will keep them on staff for four years,” Hemmett says.

National School Counseling Week will be celebrated until February 10.

