Lincoln Public Schools hiring ten counselors thanks to grant

LPS celebrating National School Counseling Week
From emotional support, to help with college planning, school counselors provide a lot of...
From emotional support, to help with college planning, school counselors provide a lot of assistance(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Benson
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools are highlighting the impacts counselors have on their students during National School Counseling Week.

School counselors give guidance to kids, but they do much more than what meets the eye.

Mickle Middle School counselor, Nicki Hanseling, says a counselor has many jobs within a school.

“We are educators first and foremost, and we have an additional role to really collaborate with and partner with teachers and students and parents and so I like to think that we are just able to connect all those parts and pieces and this week just acknowledges the role that we do,” Hanseling said.

However, right now only 30 out of 40 elementary schools have full-time counselors. So LPS applied for and accepted a multimillion-dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Education that would ensure elementary schools across the district have full-time counselors. LPS Supervisor for School Counselors and School Social Workers, Lori Hemmett, said this grant will provide funding to pay the additional ten counselors that will be hired at LPS.

“It’s a $7 million federal grant with intent to pay for the salaries for the ten counselors that we will be hiring this year for next school year and we will keep them on staff for four years,” Hemmett says.

National School Counseling Week will be celebrated until February 10.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police surround home near B and Cottownwood Tuesday morning.
Large police presence surround home in eastern North Platte
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Multi-county pursuit on I-80 leads to arrest
Anheuser-Busch announces it has welcomed the birth of four new Budweiser Clydesdale foals at...
Anheuser-Busch welcomes 4 new Budweiser Clydesdale foals
On the eve of the address, McCarthy challenged Biden to come to the negotiating table to slash...
Biden in State of Union exhorts Congress: ‘Finish the job’
While a foreign balloon like this is unusual, you may have seen similar surveillance balloons...
NWS weighs in on how Chinese balloon shot down differs from weather balloon

Latest News

Nebraska Hospitals are struggling to transfer post-acute care patients to longer-term facilities
Nebraska hospitals struggling to transfer post-acute care patients
KNOP Weather Outlook 2-8-2023
Snow showers, cooler Thursday; then back to sun, warmth
More than 300 students gathered at the D&N Event Center to compete in the Future Farmers of...
Students test their skills at FFA District 9 contest
Secretary Miguel Cardona, U.S. Department of Education
U.S education secretary visits Omaha