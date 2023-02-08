Maywood/Hayes Center defeats South Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 19-1 Maywood/Hayes Center Lady Wolves host the 13-6 South Platte Lady Knights. The Lady’s Wolves coming off back-to-back wins and looking to keep the trend going against the Lady Knights. South Platte makes the trip on a winning streak of their own, having won their previous three games.

The Lady Wolves claim the big 54-37 win over South Platte and improve to 20-1 on the season.

The Lady Wolves return to action on Friday, February 10th on the road at Wauneta-Palisade for their regular season finale. The Lady Knights return to action on Friday, February 10th at home against Creek Valley for their regular season finale.

