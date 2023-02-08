Maywood/Hayes Center defeats South Platte

High School Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 19-1 Maywood/Hayes Center Lady Wolves host the 13-6 South Platte Lady Knights. The Lady’s Wolves coming off back-to-back wins and looking to keep the trend going against the Lady Knights. South Platte makes the trip on a winning streak of their own, having won their previous three games.

The Lady Wolves claim the big 54-37 win over South Platte and improve to 20-1 on the season.

The Lady Wolves return to action on Friday, February 10th on the road at Wauneta-Palisade for their regular season finale. The Lady Knights return to action on Friday, February 10th at home against Creek Valley for their regular season finale.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police surround home near B and Cottownwood Tuesday morning.
Large police presence surround home in eastern North Platte
While a foreign balloon like this is unusual, you may have seen similar surveillance balloons...
NWS weighs in on how Chinese balloon shot down differs from weather balloon
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Multi-county pursuit on I-80 leads to arrest
Crowns and Gowns in North Platte
Crowns and Gowns in North Platte
FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor...
Father killed, 7-year-old son injured in farm tractor crash

Latest News

MHC vs. South Platte Boy's Basketball Highlights
Maywood/Hayes Center picks up the win against South Platte
Paxton splits the series between Hershey
Paxton splits games between Hershey
WINTER SPORTS PREVIEW: SAINT PAT'S BOY'S BASKETBALL
Saint Pat’s sweeps Dundy County-Stratton
Saint Pat's vs DCS Lites
Saint Pat's vs DCS Lites