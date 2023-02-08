Maywood/Hayes Center picks up the win against South Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 20-1 Maywood/Hayes Center Wolves host the 5-12 South Platte Knights. The Wolves are on a two-game win streak since their loss against Bertrand, While South Platte looks to snap their four-game losing streak.

The Wolves were able to pull out the big 77-37 win at home to improve to 21-1 on the season.

The Wolves return to action on Friday, February 10th on the road at Wauneta-Palisade for their regular season finale. The Knights return to action on Friday, February 10th at home against Creek Valley for their regular season finale.

