Mullen travels to Sandhills-Thedford to renew their MNAC rivalry

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - An MNAC rivalry was renewed Tuesday in Thedford as the Knights hosted the Broncos of Mullen.

The Lady Knights are looking for their first victory over Mullen since 2014 while trying to advance to 13-5 on the season. On the wing, Peyton Paxton drives in, sneaks around a defender, and puts in two off the glass. The Knights working in the paint as Dayle Haake puts it up and in over the top of a defender. Soon after Haake tosses from the right to left block and finds Laney Dahlberg for two more.

Strong play in the paint would catapult the Knights to victory, 56-21.

On to the boy’s game where the Knights are looking to beat Mullen for the first time since 2014 as well. The series has been competitive with Sandhills-Thedford losing by single-digit points twice last year.

Mullen would strike first scoring the first points of the contest with a big rebound from Deacon DeNayer. Three-year starter Kyle Finney gets his own rebound to give the Broncos two more. The Knights would get their first points of the game from Kyle Cox soon after.

The Broncos would continue their winning streak over the Knights with a final score of 52-29.

