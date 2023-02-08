Nebraska delegates react to State of the Union address

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union Address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.

Members of Nebraska’s Congressional Delegation in Washington had this to say in response.

Sen. Deb Fischer (R):

#SOTU 🧵:



Tonight, President Biden failed to offer serious solutions to the chaos at our southern border. Photo ops and lip service will not offset the actions this administration has taken that worsened this crisis. (1/6) — Senator Deb Fischer (@SenatorFischer) February 8, 2023

Rep. Mike Flood (R): “While President Biden heralded calls for bipartisanship tonight, his platitudes won’t be enough to rally Americans dealing with an economy in crisis and concerned about an increasingly aggressive China. Over the last two years, working families have been struggling with record inflation fueled by a Biden-led spending spree. The President gave no sign that he’s ready to rein in spending as he used this address to push for higher taxes. And over the last week, the world watched as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) challenged America’s sovereignty. While the President seems to recognize that there is a problem, he has yet to present any kind of a realistic plan to unite our country to compete with China in a tense environment. In the coming months, President Biden will need to change course and buck the members of the radical Left in his own party if he hopes to bring both sides together to control spending and take on the threat of the CCP.”

Sen. Pete Ricketts (R): “Tonight, I listened to my first State of the Union address in person. As governor, we always worked to make sure state government was working for the people. That we did a great job delivering services, kept our expenses down, made sure we had a business-friendly environment so companies would invest, and all this would create jobs and opportunities for our families so they could enjoy the good life in our state. The Biden administration does not share that. They’ve got a bureaucracy that has run amuck. They’ve got runaway spending that is driving high inflation, making it difficult for families to make ends meet. They have not controlled our southern border, allowing millions of people across. And they’re making us more dependent on foreign energy. As your governor I fought for two years against this administration, and as your senator, I will continue to push back on an administration that is not in touch with American people.”

Rep. Adrian Smith (R): “Four in ten Americans – the highest number in 37 years of polling – say they are worse off under the Biden presidency. The state of our union is failing Americans everywhere. Out-of-control spending, soaring inflation, a sluggish economy, crime, and a failure to stand up to our adversaries on the world stage have taken a toll on hardworking families. Tonight, I hoped we would hear a new direction and calls for bipartisanship from President Biden, but we only heard more of the same divisive rhetoric and failed policies. Republicans in the House are already using our majority to deliver on our commitment to America agenda. Our agenda will ensure we have a nation that’s safe, a future that’s built on freedom, a government that’s accountable, and an economy that’s strong. Our priorities are the people’s priorities. President Biden is leading our country in the wrong direction, and more and more Americans are feeling and acknowledging it. It’s a shame the president won’t do the same.”

10/11 Now also reached out to the Nebraska Democratic Party for a reaction to Tuesday’s speech.

Jane Kleeb (D), Nebraska Democratic Party Chair: “President Biden can forever be called ‘Jobs Biden’ from this point forward. Historic job growth is happening under Biden in stark contrast to our economy under Trump. Democrats are delivering Made in the USA jobs from clean energy across Nebraska, to manufacturing semiconductors and steel in the Midwest. Real jobs and real products that used to be exported are now being made across America. While Republicans like Rep. Flood and Sen. Ricketts are focused on culture wars, Democrats are focused on putting money in Nebraskans’ pockets. Nebraska received $1.04 billion from the American Rescue Plan passed by the Biden administration–a bill Rep. Bacon called “a partisan COVID bill. Democrats believe in building the economy from the bottom up and middle out. Republicans, including Don Bacon, are on the record wanting to raise the age for Social Security while they protect the Billionaire class. Pres. Biden made it clear he will finish the job to protect critical middle-class programs like Social Security and Medicare while making Billionaires pay their fair share. Pres. Biden continues to heal the soul of our nation which came through loud and clear in the State of the Union. Nebraska Democrats are ready to finish the job with Pres. Biden.”

