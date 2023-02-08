NEBRASKAland Days Buffalo Bill Birthday Bash is this weekend

NEBRASKALand Day's Executive Director David Fudge
NEBRASKALand Day's Executive Director David Fudge(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - We’re still 125 days away from the official start of the NEBRASKAland Days Festival. However, Dress Western Fridays are set to begin in May. And organizers will be diving into festival preparation in the near future. But first, the annual Buffalo Bill Birthday Bash is this Saturday in North Platte.

NEBRASKAland Day’s Executive Director David Fudge says the Buffalo Bill Birthday Bash is their off-festival fundraiser.

“Every year, we bring a band in, and we do a live and silent auction,” Fudge said. “It’s kind of like a mid-winter party. It really kicks off the festival season for us because we will transition right out of the bash into real serious festival prep here pretty quick.”

Last year for the first time in a number of years the event was held in a new location at the D&N Event Center. Fudge said the D&N allows for more space.

“We really enjoyed the way it laid out last year,” Fudge said. “We’re going to alter it a little bit this year but I think the venue worked out very well.

Fudge says the funds generated from the Buffalo Bill Birthday Bash often go to arena maintenance. Recently, they were able to improve the NEBRASKAland Day’s drainage system at the Wild West Arena.

Mardi Gras is the theme of this year’s party which will feature 11 hospitality booths. Doors are set to open at 6 CT.

For tickets and additional information visit https://nebraskalanddays.com/

