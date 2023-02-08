North Platte mayor proclaims Scouting Anniversary Week

North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher proclaimed this week as Scouts Week during a gathering in...
North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher proclaimed this week as Scouts Week during a gathering in the council chambers Tuesday.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher proclaimed this week as Scouts Week.

Members of the Overland Trails Council Buffalo Bill District marking the occasion Tuesday by gathering in the city hall chambers for the proclamation.

Mayor Kelliher said the organization prepares youth to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetime by instilling the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.

The youth organization is in its 113th year of scouting.

Scouting Anniversary Week continues through Feb. 11.

