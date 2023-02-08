The North Platte Plainsmen are looking for hosting families

News 2 at Six
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Plainsmen will be bringing in nearly 40 players, coaches and interns to North Platte each summer to learn their craft, and these folks stay with host families during their 10 weeks in town.

The Plainsmen are seeking host families to add to the group who stepped up in year one to make their inaugural season a success. Host families will receive many great benefits including free tickets, discounts on food and merchandise, special player events and more, plus a personal connection with the players.

To learn how to become a Plainsmen host family, just click this link (https://www.northplatteplainsmen.com/host-a-player) or call the team at 308-252-1445.

Link to host family information: https://www.northplatteplainsmen.com/host-a-player

