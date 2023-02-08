Paxton splits games between Hershey

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Hershey Panthers went on the road to Paxton to take on the Tigers.

Starting with the girls, Paxton came in with a 12-5 record, and the Panthers came in at 15-6.

This game was highly anticipated because both teams had had successful seasons.

In the first half, Hershey got off to a fast start, scoring eight of the first 10 points of the game, gaining momentum early. The Panthers used their full-court pressure to create plenty of turnovers to give themselves an 18-point lead at halftime.

In the second half, it was more of the same, as Hershey came away with the lopsided victory of 76-36.

In the boys game, Hershey came in with a 9-9 record looking to get above.500, and the Tigers came in with a 12-5 record looking to avenge the girls’ loss.

Starting things off in the first, it was all Tigers hitting on all cylinders. Threes, layups, and steals were the recipe for how they got their lead early. They will continue to thrive as they came away with the win on their home court, 68-36.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.