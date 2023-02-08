Paxton splits games between Hershey

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Hershey Panthers went on the road to Paxton to take on the Tigers.

Starting with the girls, Paxton came in with a 12-5 record, and the Panthers came in at 15-6.

This game was highly anticipated because both teams had had successful seasons.

In the first half, Hershey got off to a fast start, scoring eight of the first 10 points of the game, gaining momentum early. The Panthers used their full-court pressure to create plenty of turnovers to give themselves an 18-point lead at halftime.

In the second half, it was more of the same, as Hershey came away with the lopsided victory of 76-36.

In the boys game, Hershey came in with a 9-9 record looking to get above.500, and the Tigers came in with a 12-5 record looking to avenge the girls’ loss.

Starting things off in the first, it was all Tigers hitting on all cylinders. Threes, layups, and steals were the recipe for how they got their lead early. They will continue to thrive as they came away with the win on their home court, 68-36.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police surround home near B and Cottownwood Tuesday morning.
Large police presence surround home in eastern North Platte
While a foreign balloon like this is unusual, you may have seen similar surveillance balloons...
NWS weighs in on how Chinese balloon shot down differs from weather balloon
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Multi-county pursuit on I-80 leads to arrest
Crowns and Gowns in North Platte
Crowns and Gowns in North Platte
FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor...
Father killed, 7-year-old son injured in farm tractor crash

Latest News

MHC vs. South Platte Boy's Basketball Highlights
Maywood/Hayes Center picks up the win against South Platte
Maywood/Hayes Center vs. South Platte Girl's Basketball Highlights
Maywood/Hayes Center defeats South Platte
WINTER SPORTS PREVIEW: SAINT PAT'S BOY'S BASKETBALL
Saint Pat’s sweeps Dundy County-Stratton
Saint Pat's vs DCS Lites
Saint Pat's vs DCS Lites