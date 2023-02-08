Remaining mild and nice Wednesday; Cold front moving through Wednesday night into Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a nice and sunshine day Tuesday, that trend will overall continue for our Wednesday. A cold front moving through Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing it some changes to the area.

During the day Wednesday, conditions will remain on the mild side with a southerly flow entering into the area, causing highs to climb into the 40s with winds around 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph during the late afternoon. Sunny to partly cloudy conditions will encompass the skies during the day Wednesday.

Another beautiful day in store for the area Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the evening and overnight Wednesday, conditions will become cloudy and winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph as a cold front starts to knock on our doorstep. Overnight lows will only drop into the 20s due to the cloud cover. Snow chances will increase during the evening into the overnight hours for the Panhandle and this will spread into Greater Nebraska as we head into Thursday. Some snow squalls are possible for the area Wednesday night into Thursday. The amount of snow will be generally under a 0.5 of an inch.Highs will drop into the 30s Thursday with gusty winds still around the region. Conditions will improve for the area Friday into the weekend with highs climbing into the 40s and 50s as high pressure takes back control of the area.

Snow showers to snow squalls are possible for the area overnight Wednesday into Thursday (Andre Brooks)

