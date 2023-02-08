Saint Pat’s sweeps Dundy County-Stratton

Saint Pat's vs DCS Lites
By Jon Allen
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Saint Pat’s Irish swept the Dundy County-Stratton Tigers in a doubleheader on Tuesday evening in North Platte.

The Irish girls used a strong start to get out in front of the Tigers putting up 30 points in the first quarter. Saint Pat’s used that momentum to cruise to the victory over the Tigers 49-26.

The Saint Pat’s boys wouldn’t be able to cruise in their game though, as this one was one of the games of the year. Back and forth the two teams went with the Irish leading by 6 at the half, but Dundy County-Stratton clawed their way back in the third to make it a tie game, but the Tigers couldn’t get a shot off trailing by 3 with just seconds left, and the Irish held on for the win 65-60.

Next up for the Irish is their final regular season home game as they host Hershey on Thursday.

