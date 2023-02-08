Students test their skills at FFA District 9 contest

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - More than 300 students from 19 schools put their skills to the test during the Future Farmers of America (FFA) District 9 contest Wednesday.

Students competed at the D&N Event Center in several categories, including horticulture, nursery, and livestock for the chance to compete at state. They also showed their skills in welding and ag sales contests.

Advisors with the youth organization say the competition gives students hands-on experience to prepare them for their future career in agriculture.

“One of the most important things I think is that we need these students to be interested in it and it isn’t just about farming, it’s about all sorts of things,” said Doug Babbitt, FFA advisor at Perkins County Schools. “Like I said personal growth, career success, and leadership, these are all things that kids kind of want to be involved with and that’s why I think the program is so successful.”

Students who qualify will advance to state convention in March for a chance to compete at nationals in the fall in Minneapolis.

