LIVE: U.S education secretary visits Omaha

U.S. DOE Secretary Cardona among several Biden cabinet members dispatched after the president’s State of the Union address.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The head of the U.S. Department of Education is paying a visit to an Omaha high school on Wednesday.

Secretary Miguel Cardona is one of several of President Biden’s Cabinet members making post-State of the Union visits to various parts of the country.

Watch a livestream during his visit above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

Secretary Cardona planning to focus on career pathways and mental health programs during his visit to Bryan High School, where he will tour the school’s two academies — on urban agriculture, design, and construction; and transportation and logistics — and talk with students about their experience with career-technical education, or CTE, programs.

Cardona also plans to participate in a roundtable with principals, superintendents, and therapists to discuss mental health services provided to students, particularly those in rural communities.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police surround home near B and Cottownwood Tuesday morning.
Large police presence surround home in eastern North Platte
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Multi-county pursuit on I-80 leads to arrest
Anheuser-Busch announces it has welcomed the birth of four new Budweiser Clydesdale foals at...
Anheuser-Busch welcomes 4 new Budweiser Clydesdale foals
On the eve of the address, McCarthy challenged Biden to come to the negotiating table to slash...
Biden in State of Union exhorts Congress: ‘Finish the job’
While a foreign balloon like this is unusual, you may have seen similar surveillance balloons...
NWS weighs in on how Chinese balloon shot down differs from weather balloon

Latest News

Ethan Clark
Ethan Clark announces candidacy for State Legislature
President Joe Biden highlights bipartisanship record of wins in State of the Union address.
Nebraska delegates react to State of the Union address
A pair of Republican House lawmakers have proposed bills that would expand school choice and...
SD Republican lawmakers want to expand school choice
Platte Institute calls for repeal of community college property taxes
Platte Institute and Proponents of LB783 call for repeal of community college property taxes
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) was suspended from her seat in the South Dakota State...
Frye-Mueller files lawsuit against South Dakota Senate leadership