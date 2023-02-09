Fast food employee pulls gun on customer over chili cheese fries, police say

Cetera Jones is charged with aggravated assault.
Cetera Jones is charged with aggravated assault.(MPD)
By Myracle Evans and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A fast food employee in Memphis is accused of pulling a gun on a customer during an argument over chili cheese fries, police said.

According to an affidavit, Cetera Jones pointed a gun at a customer at a Checkers restaurant on Tuesday night.

The affidavit says the customer ordered chili cheese fries but complained the fries were old and dry.

When the customer asked Jones to remake her order and give her a refund, Jones refused, police said.

The two got in an argument. Eventually, Jones pointed a small handgun at the customer and then left the building, police said.

According to police, Jones admitted to the assault.

Jones is charged with aggravated assault. Her court hearing is Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police surround home near B and Cottownwood Tuesday morning.
Large police presence surround home in eastern North Platte
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Multi-county pursuit on I-80 leads to arrest
Snow showers to snow squalls are possible for the area overnight Wednesday into Thursday
Remaining mild and nice Wednesday; Cold front moving through Wednesday night into Thursday
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Anheuser-Busch announces it has welcomed the birth of four new Budweiser Clydesdale foals at...
Anheuser-Busch welcomes 4 new Budweiser Clydesdale foals

Latest News

A Southwest Airlines jet passes unused luggage carts as it arrives, Dec. 28, 2022, at Sky...
Senate panel probes holiday meltdown at Southwest Airlines
Rescuers searched through debris on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in Adana, Turkey, for victims...
Survivors of Turkey, Syria quake struggle to stay warm and fed; more than 20,000 killed
FILE - President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White...
LIVE: Focused on 2024, Biden sees opportunity in GOP-held Florida
This image released by Chick-fil-A shows its new cauliflower sandwich.
Chick-fil-A tests its first plant-based sandwich
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes prays before the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Super Bowl ads will tout Jesus ‘gets us’ to the masses