Law enforcement initiate compliance operation of all sex offenders in Lincoln County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the North Platte Police Department initiated a compliance operation of all sex offenders within Lincoln County.

According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 12 two-person teams made up of deputies and officers responded to around 90 residences in North Platte beginning Tuesday.

Deputies will continue in-home visits to every residence in Lincoln County that is reported to have a sex offender living within it. Law enforcement reports the goal of the operation is to ensure all sex offenders are providing accurate and up-to-date information.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reports that intentional acts of non-compliance have led to one arrest and several others are currently under investigation. At least ten sex offenders were ordered to immediately update minor information or be arrested. This operation was funded by the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

