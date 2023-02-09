North Platte Police officers receive promotions during city council meeting

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Six police officers with the North Platte Police Department were promoted within the ranks in a special ceremony during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

According to the department, over the past several months, several officers have gone through the promotional process with the command staff at the North Platte Police Department and the North Platte Civil Service Commission.

The department said the promotions resulted after the retirement of longtime North Platte officers, Lt. Rich Thompson, and Lt. Rich Hoaglund.

The following information was provided about each officer:

Lieutenant Daniel Shea

· Hired 1999

· Promoted to Investigator 2005

· Promoted to Sergeant 2014

· Promoted to Lieutenant on 02/05/23

· Lt. Shea will serve as the commander of the Support Services Division

Lieutenant Jeffrey Foote

· Hired 1989

· Promoted to Investigator 1997

· Promoted to Sergeant 2011

· Promoted to Lieutenant on 02/05/23

· Lt. Foote will serve as the commander of the Patrol Division

Sergeant Justin Erickson

· Hired 2014

· Promoted to Investigator 2019

· Promoted to Sergeant on 02/05/23

· Sgt. Erickson earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska—Kearney

Sergeant Lisa Citta

· Hired 2012

· Promoted to Investigator 2019

· Promoted to Sergeant on 02/05/23

· Sgt. Citta earned her bachelor’s degree from Dana College and her master’s degree from the University of San Diego

Investigator Jay Meduna

· Hired 2011

· Promoted to Investigator 02/05/23

· Inv. Meduna earned his bachelor’s degree from Chadron State College

Investigator Joshua Rose

· Hired 2019

· Promoted to Investigator 02/05/23

· Inv. Rose earned his bachelor’s degree from Pittsburg State University

