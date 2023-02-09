North Platte Police officers receive promotions during city council meeting

North Platte police officers receive promotions during Tuesday's city council meeting. The...
North Platte police officers receive promotions during Tuesday's city council meeting. The officers in the photo from left to right are Rose, Meduna, Citta, Erickson, Foote and Shea.(North Platte Police Department)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Six police officers with the North Platte Police Department were promoted within the ranks in a special ceremony during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

According to the department, over the past several months, several officers have gone through the promotional process with the command staff at the North Platte Police Department and the North Platte Civil Service Commission.

The department said the promotions resulted after the retirement of longtime North Platte officers, Lt. Rich Thompson, and Lt. Rich Hoaglund.

The following information was provided about each officer:

Lieutenant Daniel Shea

· Hired 1999

· Promoted to Investigator 2005

· Promoted to Sergeant 2014

· Promoted to Lieutenant on 02/05/23

· Lt. Shea will serve as the commander of the Support Services Division

Lieutenant Jeffrey Foote

· Hired 1989

· Promoted to Investigator 1997

· Promoted to Sergeant 2011

· Promoted to Lieutenant on 02/05/23

· Lt. Foote will serve as the commander of the Patrol Division

Sergeant Justin Erickson

· Hired 2014

· Promoted to Investigator 2019

· Promoted to Sergeant on 02/05/23

· Sgt. Erickson earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska—Kearney

Sergeant Lisa Citta

· Hired 2012

· Promoted to Investigator 2019

· Promoted to Sergeant on 02/05/23

· Sgt. Citta earned her bachelor’s degree from Dana College and her master’s degree from the University of San Diego

Investigator Jay Meduna

· Hired 2011

· Promoted to Investigator 02/05/23

· Inv. Meduna earned his bachelor’s degree from Chadron State College

Investigator Joshua Rose

· Hired 2019

· Promoted to Investigator 02/05/23

· Inv. Rose earned his bachelor’s degree from Pittsburg State University

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police surround home near B and Cottownwood Tuesday morning.
Large police presence surround home in eastern North Platte
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Multi-county pursuit on I-80 leads to arrest
Snow showers to snow squalls are possible for the area overnight Wednesday into Thursday
Remaining mild and nice Wednesday; Cold front moving through Wednesday night into Thursday
Anheuser-Busch announces it has welcomed the birth of four new Budweiser Clydesdale foals at...
Anheuser-Busch welcomes 4 new Budweiser Clydesdale foals
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled

Latest News

Keystone Pipeline oil spill clean-up efforts at Milepost 14 in Washington, County, Kansas on...
Investigation reveals cause of pipeline leak in northern Kansas
More than 16 lbs. of crystal methamphetamine was found hidden in a vehicle during a traffic...
Seward County deputy finds 16 lbs. of meth hidden in vehicle door during traffic stop
Students participating in contest
Students test their skills at FFA District 9 contest
Police Lights
Law enforcement initiate compliance operation of all sex offenders in Lincoln County