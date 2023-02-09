Purina issues voluntary recall of some dog food

The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only...
The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals and other select retailers with the ability to validate a prescription.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Nestlé Purina PetCare Company has issued a voluntary recall for some of its Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental prescription dry dog food.

According to a news release from the FDA, the food could have elevated levels of vitamin D which can lead to health issues depending on the level and length of exposure.

Vitamin D toxicity may include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination and excessive drooling to renal dysfunction.

The FDA said Purina has received two reports of dogs exhibiting signs of vitamin D toxicity so far. They said the dogs recovered when they stopped eating the food.

The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals and other select retailers with the ability to validate a prescription.

Purina advises pet food with the following UPC and production codes should be thrown away in a container where no other animals can get to it.

ProductUPC CodeProduction Code
(*First 8 characters equal to)
Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL)
8 lb and 20 lb bags		38100 19190 – 8 lb
38100 19192 – 20 lb		2249 1082
2250 1082
2276 1082
2277 1082
2290 1082
2360 1082
2361 1082

For questions are assistance in getting a refund, contact the Purina team directly.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police surround home near B and Cottownwood Tuesday morning.
Large police presence surround home in eastern North Platte
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Multi-county pursuit on I-80 leads to arrest
Snow showers to snow squalls are possible for the area overnight Wednesday into Thursday
Remaining mild and nice Wednesday; Cold front moving through Wednesday night into Thursday
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Anheuser-Busch announces it has welcomed the birth of four new Budweiser Clydesdale foals at...
Anheuser-Busch welcomes 4 new Budweiser Clydesdale foals

Latest News

In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic...
US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals
NEBRASKALand Day's Executive Director David Fudge
NEBRASKAland Days Buffalo Bill Birthday Bash is this weekend
Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested while covering a press conference on Wednesday.
Reporter arrested during news event on Ohio train derailment
Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested while covering a press conference on Wednesday.
WATCH: Reporter arrested during Ohio governor's news conference
Nebraska Hospitals are struggling to transfer post-acute care patients to longer-term facilities
Nebraska hospitals struggling to transfer post-acute care patients