Seward County deputy finds 16 lbs. of meth hidden in vehicle door during traffic stop

More than 16 lbs. of crystal methamphetamine was found hidden in a vehicle during a traffic stop by a Seward County Sheriff's deputy on Friday, Feb. 3.
By Isabella Benson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A deputy with the Seward County Sheriff’s Office made a large meth bust on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy stopped a Chrysler Voyager that had just exited I-80 near Goehner for multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy began to suspect criminal activity and got consent from the driver to search the vehicle. During the search, the deputy found multiple packages of crystal methamphetamine concealed in the van doors. The total weight of the meth found was more than 16 lbs.

Valentin Mendoza Jr., 42, of San Bernardino, CA, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Drug Tax Stamp, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of over 140 grams of Methamphetamine. Mendoza was booked into the Seward County Detention Center.

Valentin Mendoza Jr., 42, of San Bernardino, CA(Seward County Sheriff's Office)

