Windy,cool, and snow squall potential for Thursday; Improving conditions for the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Conditions are expected to be wild Thursday with cooler weather, blustery winds and the potential for some snow squall potential. Conditions will thankfully improve as we head into the weekend.

A fast-moving cold front moved through the area Wednesday night and a high pressure is starting to build across the region. But the cold front has slowed down some and with the high pressure and cold front so close to each other, this is going to bring us winds of around 20 to 40 mph, to near 40 to 60 mph in portions of the Panhandle. These features will also allow lift in the atmosphere and this will create the potential of some snow squall potential, and the amount of snow that is expected will be generally below an inch. With the northwest to northeast winds, this will allow for the area to see slightly cooler conditions for Thursday with highs in the 30s and lows in the 0s and 10s. Overnight Thursday, conditions will improve, with clearing skies and calming winds.

Multiple hazards are possible during the day Thursday (Andre Brooks)

As we head into the weekend and into early next week, high pressure will continue to build.This will bring in warmer temperatures, which will be in the 40s and 50s, and the sunny skies will make its return as well.

Stunning conditions will return for the region this weekend (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.