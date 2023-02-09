Windy,cool, and snow squall potential for Thursday; Improving conditions for the weekend

By Andre Brooks
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Conditions are expected to be wild Thursday with cooler weather, blustery winds and the potential for some snow squall potential. Conditions will thankfully improve as we head into the weekend.

A fast-moving cold front moved through the area Wednesday night and a high pressure is starting to build across the region. But the cold front has slowed down some and with the high pressure and cold front so close to each other, this is going to bring us winds of around 20 to 40 mph, to near 40 to 60 mph in portions of the Panhandle. These features will also allow lift in the atmosphere and this will create the potential of some snow squall potential, and the amount of snow that is expected will be generally below an inch. With the northwest to northeast winds, this will allow for the area to see slightly cooler conditions for Thursday with highs in the 30s and lows in the 0s and 10s. Overnight Thursday, conditions will improve, with clearing skies and calming winds.

Multiple hazards are possible during the day Thursday
Multiple hazards are possible during the day Thursday(Andre Brooks)

As we head into the weekend and into early next week, high pressure will continue to build.This will bring in warmer temperatures, which will be in the 40s and 50s, and the sunny skies will make its return as well.

Stunning conditions will return for the region this weekend
Stunning conditions will return for the region this weekend(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police surround home near B and Cottownwood Tuesday morning.
Large police presence surround home in eastern North Platte
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Multi-county pursuit on I-80 leads to arrest
Snow showers to snow squalls are possible for the area overnight Wednesday into Thursday
Remaining mild and nice Wednesday; Cold front moving through Wednesday night into Thursday
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Anheuser-Busch announces it has welcomed the birth of four new Budweiser Clydesdale foals at...
Anheuser-Busch welcomes 4 new Budweiser Clydesdale foals

Latest News

Picture of the day 2-9-2023
Picture of the day 2-9-2023
KNOP Weather Outlook 2-8-2023
Snow showers, cooler Thursday; then back to sun, warmth
Snow showers to snow squalls are possible for the area overnight Wednesday into Thursday
Remaining mild and nice Wednesday; Cold front moving through Wednesday night into Thursday
Weather Lesson 2-8-2023
Weather Lesson 2-8-2023