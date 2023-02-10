20 REACH grants given to teachers in the North Platte area

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Schools District Foundation and the Wilkinson Company collaborated to create Reaching One Classroom at a Time.

They joined forces to award 20 REACH Grants to teachers in the North Platte area who are experimenting with new ways to impact their classrooms.

“The Wilkinson’s have always had a strong connection here in North Platte schools and they have always supported them,” said Terri Burchell, executive director of the NPPSD Foundation, “This was just taken a little further when we looked at our reach grant funds for the year and knew we had enough to do some things without, but if we can find a partner, this could be really great.”

Not only did the Wilkinson Company want to help the community, they had specific reasons for which demographic they wanted to impact the most.

“When we got invited to be involved with the REACH grants, I mean, it was just a no-brainer. It really enforces, inspires and tries to cultivate higher thinking, broader thinking and more creative thinking. I want more skills in logical thinking and I think that’s coming out of our school system,” the COO of the Wilkinson company, Clarine Eickhoff, stated.

Reaching One Classroom at a Time will return to NBC Nebraska News 2 on Thursday at 6 p.m.

If you want to nominate a teacher who is deserving of the Reach grant and should be featured on our “Reaching One Classroom at a Time” segment, submit their name here.

If you’d like to support the North Platte Public Schools Foundation and their REACH grants, you can donate here.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.