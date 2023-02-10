Hershey claims their third win of the season over St. Pat’s

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The 15-7 Lady Irish of St. Pat’s host the 16-6 Lady Panthers from Hershey. The two teams have already met twice this season, the first time Hershey won 49-42 and the second time, in the SPVA Tournament, Hershey won again, 48-40.

During the game, St. Pat’s Tonja Heirigs was able to break the school’s all-time record for three’s in a season.

The Lady Panthers are able to capture their third win of the year over St. Pat’s by a final score of 65-58.

The Lady Irish return to action on Tuesday, February 14th for the C1-11 Sub-District Semi-Finals against Southwest. The Lady Panthers return to action Tuesday, February 14th for the C1-12 Sub-District Semi-Finals against Chase County.

