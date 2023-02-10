Huskers battle Badgers Saturday afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team returns home for an important matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff at Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 3 p.m. and tickets are available by visiting //Huskers.com/Tickets, calling the NU Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED during business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.) and at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office 90 minutes before tipoff. Saturday’s game will be carried on BTN and the Huskers Radio Network. It will also be available online on the Fox Sports app.

Nebraska (11-14, 4-10 Big Ten) ran into a hot-shooting Michigan team in Wednesday’s 93-72 loss to the Wolverines. The Huskers got a game-high 24 points from Keisei Tominaga and 15 points, seven rebounds and eight assists from Derrick Walker, but Michigan shot 58% from the field and hit 14 3-pointers. NU was within 75-65 with just over six minutes remaining, but the Wolverines used a 15-2 run to seize control.

Despite the loss, there were encouraging signs for the Huskers. NU shot 48% from the floor and had 15 assists and just seven turnovers. Over the last two games, NU has a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio and is averaging 15.5 assists per game. Derrick Walker has been a facilitator for the Husker attack, posting career bests in assists in each of the last two contests. The 6-foot-9 forward is now ninth in the Big Ten with 3.8 assists per game. During his two years at Tennessee, Walker totaled just 16 assists in 64 career games.

Wisconsin (14-9, 6-7) needed overtime to pick up a crucial road win with a 79-74 win at Penn State on Wednesday. The Badgers scored the first four points of the extra session and never trailed in OT to complete the season sweep of Penn State. Chucky Hepburn led Wisconsin with 19 points, while Tyler Wahl had 16 points, eight assists and six rebounds. The Badgers shot 53% from the field, including 11-of-24 from 3-point range.

