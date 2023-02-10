Mild temperatures with stunning conditions Friday into Monday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a withered day Thursday, conditions will improve during the days Friday into Sunday with nice skies and warmer temperatures.

With high pressure in control of the area this weekend into Monday, this will bring in a southeast to southwest flow across the region and this will bring us warmer temperatures across the viewing area, especially with it being Super Bowl weekend. Highs will be in the low 40s to mid 50s during the time period and there will be plenty of sun to offer during the duration. Overnight temperatures will drop down into the 10s and 20s with clear skies and calm winds.

Stunning conditions will previal over the coverage zone over the next few days (Andre Brooks)

As we head into Valentine’s Day and Wendesday of next week, we will be monitoring the potential for some accumulating snowfall for the area. A storm system will be moving into the area during this timeframe. Details on the timing, accumulation amounts and locations will be pinpointed over the next few days as we get closer to this event. A cooldown is expected regardless of the outcome with highs in the 20s and 30s Wednesday into Thursday.

