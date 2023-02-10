Missing Aurora couple spotted on Jan. 12 in Hastings

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Police Department’s search for a missing elderly couple continues almost one month since they were last seen.

APD has been able to confirm by video surveillance that Robert and Loveda Proctor were observed on Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:02 a.m. They were spotted at the Pump & Pantry on Highway 6 on the east side of Hastings. They were then traveling west on Highway 6 from this location.

When Local4 last spoke with Aurora Police, they said they were still investigating with the last evidence of the couple was video showing them heading eastbound on 6 Road from Giltner on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 10:25 p.m.

Aurora Police Chief Paul Graham had urged people in the area to check their farm grounds and buildings and be observant in the hope of bringing them home.

Robert Proctor, 89, is described as a white male, approximately 5′9″, 145 pounds with thin gray hair and a cobra tattoo on his right forearm. Loveda Proctor, 92, is described as a white female, 5′2″ tall, 180 pounds with blue eyes, gray hair and a New England Patriots tattoo on her right arm.

If you have any information, contact Aurora Police at 402-694-5815 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.