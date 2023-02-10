Mullen sweeps Sandhills Valley on the road

Mullen sweeps Sandhills Valley
Mullen sweeps Sandhills Valley(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Sandhills Valley Mavericks are hosting the Mullen Broncos. The first part of the double header includes the girls, as the Lady Mavs come in with an 8-13 record and the Lady Broncos come in at 5-12.

Starting things off in the first quarter, both teams got off to a slow start as it was only 8 points apiece at the end of the first quarter. Things picked up in the second quarter, but both teams went into the halftime break tied at 20.

Going into the fourth quarter, it was a seesaw back and forth affair that remained tight until the final seconds.With 10 seconds to go, the Broncos had possession and a huge three by Peyton Paxton with 5 seconds to go, and that will be enough as Mullen wins the first game 41-38.

It’s the boys’ turn to play the second game of the double header.Mullen came in with a 12-4 record, while the hosts Sandhills Valley had an 8-11 record.

Starting things in the first quarter, Mullen asserted themselves early as they got out to a quick 10-3 lead. The Mavericks will make an effort to bring the deficit within one at the end of the second quarter.

The Broncos began to extend their lead slightly in the third quarter and found themselves up by 7 at the end of the third, and more of the same in the fourth as Mullen completes the sweep 40-30.

