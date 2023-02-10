NEBRASKALand Days Artist makes chart history

Lainey Wilson will open for Jason Aldean during the NEBRASKAland Days Summer Jam Concert Series...
Lainey Wilson will open for Jason Aldean during the NEBRASKAland Days Summer Jam Concert Series on Saturday, June 24.(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s only February but a NEBRASKAland Days Artist is setting themselves up to have a big year.

Lainey Wilson made chart history this month when she became the first female country artist in over a decade to simultaneously have two songs in the top ten on country radio.

Wilson is set to make her debut in North Platte at the Wild West Arena on Saturday, June 24, in front of Jason Aldean.

“She could be a headliner in her own right,” said David Fudge, NEBRASKAland Day’s Executive Director. “We are very fortunate to get her in the first place. We’re even more fortunate to have her as part of an already strong show. She is well on her way to being the next-it girl in country music.”

Fudge adds that he is anticipating a great festival that also features Cody Johnson, Morgan Wade, Conner Smith, Randall King, the PRCA Buffalo Bill Rodeo and more.

“We do some benchmarking throughout the course of the year and we’re well ahead of where we should be for this time of the year with concert sales for both nights. Rodeo tickets went on sale in December and those tickets are starting to take off.”

The NEBRASKAland Day’s off-festival fundraiser is Saturday in North Platte. Doors at the D&N Event Center open at 6 p.m. for the annual Buffalo Bill Birthday Bash.

