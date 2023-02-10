New program for families to develop lifestyle skills launches in North Platte

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - At the University of Nebraska at Kearney, a new program called Building Healthy Families is being piloted in seven rural communities in Nebraska.

The program is designed as a weight management and lifestyle education program for families with children ages 6–12 and uses the most studied and successful nutrition plan available for children, taught by a GPH Registered Dietician.

It’s a family-centered program, supported by 10-years of evidence-based research and in partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, with grant funding from the CDC.

Building Healthy Families also teaches families how to organize their homes and schedules around healthy living, teaches strategies that help form and maintain good habits for the entire family.

“The program really focuses on activity, not just exercise, which is really good, so we play games every night and the kids are thinking they’re having fun playing games, but they’re exercising,” program participant Megan Moore said.

Building Healthy Families is designed for families to learn together, offering education, support, accountability and fun activities.

“The program is different because it focuses on lifestyle changes; it isn’t something that you need to buy. I’ve been on previous days before where you had to purchase meals before hand and then at the end of it you don’t learn anything, so being introduced to this was easy to follow,” Jasmine Moore, another participant in the program, stated.

The next session’s information session is February 27th at 6 p.m. at the Rec Center, with the weekly sessions beginning March 6th.

Those interested can call 520-9754 during normal business hours or email bhfnp@wcdhd.org for more information.

