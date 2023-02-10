North Platte CRA tackles Sustainable Beef contract and Wilkinson’s TIF application

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Thursday morning, the City of North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority had its first meeting of the 2023 calendar year.

The CRA was tasked with electing a chair and vice chair for the year, and longtime member Don Lucas volunteered to serve as vice chair. Greg Wilke will remain the chair. The board also welcomed two new members.

“Joe Staroska and Mark Mendenhall both are well known in the community. Both have been very involved in other things. I think they bring a good, diverse background to this committee. Obviously, it’s great to have Joe’s business experience. And Mark has longtime involvement with city organizations, so it’s great to have him on the committee as well.” Chairman Greg Wilke said.

Sustainable Beef, LLC and their future North Platte-based meat packing plant were back on the agenda as well at Thursday’s CRA meeting.

“The item is allowing the assignments of lender documents. It was negotiated by City Attorney Bill Troshynski there were a number of hours put into that document. The final version is what was accumulated this morning.” Wilke added.

Also at the meeting, the CRA granted initial approval on a Tax Increment Financing Application from Wilkinson Development for a project near Interstate Exit 179. Wilke described the project as having the potential to be big and exciting. Adding the application and project will make its way through his committee a few more times in the near future.

