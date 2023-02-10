NPCC women’s volleyball player heading to St. Mary in Omaha next season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Community College Women’s volleyball player Morgan Ramsey signed a letter of intent on Wednesday afternoon, deciding to attend the College of Saint Mary in Omaha next season.

Ramsey was one of three Knights that were named to the National Junior College Athletic Association All-Region IX Team last fall.

She finished first in the region in kills per set with 3.44 kills and finished second in total kills with 396.

“I like being with a different group of girls that I’m not comfortable with because I think that’s going to push me to grow my skills a little more; obviously, you can get comfortable where you are. I’m excited for somebody new to push me and make me a better player,” Ramsey said.

“I am really proud of Morgan and excited that she found a place to continue her volleyball career,” said Alexa McCall, NPCC’s head volleyball coach, “Morgan has been a competitor since she stepped foot in our gym and I know that she has qualities that are going to make her successful at CSM and in her life. She has grown so much in her time here and shown great leadership skills and hard work. I can’t wait to see the things she accomplishes.”

