NSAA announces sub-district locations for girls Class C and D

NSAA State Basketball Championships
By Jon Allen
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The NSAA announced locations for girls sub-district games in Class C and D on Thursday.

Sub-districts begin on February 13th, and are the start of the postseason for teams at the B, C, and D level. To advance to a district final a team needs to win their sub-district or have enough wildcard points to qualify for one of a limited number of wildcard spots, for Class C and D there are 4 wildcard spots available.

There are 5 schools in the areas surrounding North Platte who were named hosts for their sub-districts, to host a team must have the most wildcard points of the teams in their assigned sub-district.

In Class C1, Gothenburg was named host for sub-district C1-11, with the championship game being held on February 16th. Broken Bow and Cozad will also make the trip to Gothenburg for the sub-district tournament.

Hershey, Chase County, and Ogallala will make the journey over to Bridgeport for their sub-district hosted by the Bulldogs.

In Class C2, Saint Pat’s, Sutherland, and South Loup will travel to Southern Valley for their sub-districts, while Perkins County travels to Gordon-Rushville.

In Class D1, Maywood-Hayes Center hosts sub-district D1-11 at Hayes Center High School, with the championship also scheduled for February 16th. Sandhills Valley makes the journey down to Hayes Center to compete as well.

In Class D2, Sandhills-Thedford hosts sub-district D2-7 in Dunning, and Anselmo-Merna will make the short journey over as well. While Wauneta-Palisade hosts sub-district D2-9, with Wallace, Hitchcock County, Dundy County-Stratton, and Medicine Valley making the trip also. Finally, Paxton hosts sub-district D2-10 as Arthur County will make their way to compete also, with championship games scheduled for February 16th at all three locations.

