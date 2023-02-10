Paxton basketball sweeps doubleheader against Sutherland

Paxton vs Sutherland Lites
By Jon Allen
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Paxton Tigers boys and girls basketball teams took victories Thursday evening in Sutherland against the Sailors.

The Tigers girls used a strong first half showing to take a 23-7 lead over the Sailors at the break, and then held the off the charging Sutherland girls in the second half to take a 10 point win 43-33.

Paxton’s boys also used a strong start as they jumped out to a 14-2 run at the start of the game to cruise to a 65-28 win over the Sailors.

Next up for the Paxton boys is a match-up with Saint Pat’s on Friday, February 17th, while the Sutherland boys wrap up their season against Chase County on the 17th as well. Both girls teams now move on to sub-district tournaments which start on Monday, February 13th.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Multi-county pursuit on I-80 leads to arrest
Police surround home near B and Cottownwood Tuesday morning.
Large police presence surround home in eastern North Platte
Snow showers to snow squalls are possible for the area overnight Wednesday into Thursday
Remaining mild and nice Wednesday; Cold front moving through Wednesday night into Thursday
Police Lights
Law enforcement initiate compliance operation of all sex offenders in Lincoln County
Anheuser-Busch announces it has welcomed the birth of four new Budweiser Clydesdale foals at...
Anheuser-Busch welcomes 4 new Budweiser Clydesdale foals

Latest News

NSAA State Basketball Championships
NSAA announces sub-district locations for girls Class C and D
The Sutherland wrestling team was honored for their third place finish at the State Duals...
Sutherland honors Duals Championships 3rd place finishers
Girl's Basketball: Hershey vs. St. Pat's Highlights
Hershey claims their third win of the season over St. Pat’s
Boy's Basketball: St. Pat's vs. Hershey Highlights
St. Pat’s captures their second win of the season over Hershey