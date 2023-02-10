Paxton basketball sweeps doubleheader against Sutherland

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Paxton Tigers boys and girls basketball teams took victories Thursday evening in Sutherland against the Sailors.

The Tigers girls used a strong first half showing to take a 23-7 lead over the Sailors at the break, and then held the off the charging Sutherland girls in the second half to take a 10 point win 43-33.

Paxton’s boys also used a strong start as they jumped out to a 14-2 run at the start of the game to cruise to a 65-28 win over the Sailors.

Next up for the Paxton boys is a match-up with Saint Pat’s on Friday, February 17th, while the Sutherland boys wrap up their season against Chase County on the 17th as well. Both girls teams now move on to sub-district tournaments which start on Monday, February 13th.

