Pieper to represent North Platte on Dawson Public Power Board of Directors

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Dawson Public Power welcomed its newest board members at its February meeting this week, including a Lincoln County native.

David Pieper was elected to fill the seat of retiring board member Bill Henry in the Lincoln Subdivision. A third-generation farmer, Pieper, and his family conduct the day-to-day operations of the business, according to a press release from Dawson Public Power.

“I have always respected Dawson PPD’s ability to provide electricity for us as customers,” Pieper said, “When I was approached to consider running for this seat, I felt it would be worthwhile to be involved in such a good organization. The distribution of power is integral to this part of the state and I hope to do my part to ensure that costs are controlled while providing our customers reliable and affordable power.”

David and his wife, Ann, have three children: Brian, Shelby, and her husband Cameron Kolling, and Collin and his wife Renea.

Dawson Public Power District is a Nebraska rural electric utility system that serves south central Nebraska along the Platte River Valley. Organized in 1937, Dawson PPD provides service to more than 23,000 electric meters and maintains over 5,800 miles of power lines.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.