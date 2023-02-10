St. Pat’s captures their second win of the season over Hershey

High School Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 9, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 18-2 Irish of St. Pat’s host the 9-10 Hershey Panthers. The two teams have already met once this year and the Irish won 57-30. Hershey looks to get revenge over the Irish in their second meeting of the season.

In the end, the Irish were able to capture the 69-54 win over Hershey to make it their second win of the season over the Panthers.

The Irish return to action on Friday, February 17th on the road at Paxton. The Panthers return to action on Friday, February 17th at Holdrege.

