Sutherland honors Duals Championships 3rd place finishers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -At halftime of the Sutherland vs. Paxton girls basketball game, the Sailors Duals wrestling team was honored after their third place finish.

The Sailors defeated Burwell before falling to Aquinas Catholic in the semi-finals, and then took third over Shelby-Rising City.

Next up for the Sailors wrestlers is the Class D district tournament which is held in Sutherland on Friday and Saturday.

