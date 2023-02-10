Thomas County Airport awarded General Aviation Airport of the Year by NDOT

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Thomas County Airport in Thedford (KTIF) has been honored as the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s General Aviation Airport of the Year.

District 42 Nebraska State Senator Mike Jacobson who represents a portion of the Nebraska Sandhills including Thedford, officially presented the designation this month.

“It’s quite the designation, there are a number of rural airports across the state and they were selected to be the award winner this past year. When you look at that airport they have a 5,000-foot runway. They received $6 million in federal funding a few years ago. It was there to do a complete rebuild of the runway itself.”

The previously mentioned federal funds KTIF received, also made improvements and updates at the airport, enhancing several aspects while allowing larger planes to utilize the airport in emergency situations.

Senator Jacobson adds, “Part of the reason they received this award was partially because of the service they’ve done up there in that airport. It also was because they played a big part in the Bovee Fire. Where the forest service and the feds came in and pretty much took over the airport. They were using the runway and that airport to bring in transport planes that were fighting that fire. So, it’s a real asset.”

Pilots who utilize KTIF get a unique view of the Nebraska National Forrest and the gem that is the Nebraska Sandhills. While also having access to a pilots lounge and other amenities. The Thomas County Airport is located south of Thedford and tucked in west of Highway 83.

