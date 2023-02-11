District D4 Wrestling

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sutherland High School hosts the D4 District Wrestling Tournament. The tournament spans over the course of two days, with the first round taking place on Friday, February 10th and then the rest of the tournament taking place on Saturday, February 11th.

The following schools were in attendance; Sutherland, Hitchcock County, Maxwell, North Platte Saint Patrick’s, Mullen, Bridgeport, Bayard, Hemingford, Crawford, Kimball, Garden County, Perkins County, Hay Springs, Dundy County Stratton, Wauneta-Palisade, Hyannis, Banner County, Medicine Valley, Minatare, Sioux County, Leyton, Paxton, and South Platte.

Sutherland:

In the first round, the Sutherland Sailors were very productive and will have several wrestlers in contention going into Saturday. At 106, Grady Dempcy and Scotty Anderson will go head to head in the semi-finals for a chance to move on to the Championship Round. At 120, Luke Harper will wrestle Sioux County’s Jadon Skavdahl in the semi-finals. at 126, Oliver Nutter advances to the semi-finals to wrestle Hitchcock County’s Tanner McLain. In the 132 weight class, the top-seeded Cauy Kohl advances to the semi-finals where he will wrestle Maxwell’s Owen Heessel. In Kohl’s opening round he also notched his 100th career win. At 145, Kason Bruns will wrestle in the semi-finals where he will face Trevor Kohl from Hyannis. In the 152 weight class, Ryker Copeland advances to the semi’s where he will face Maxwell’s Jacob Leighton. In the 160 weight class, the Sailors will have two wrestlers competing on the third place side of the bracket, those two being Hayden Anderson and Cole Kerner. At 170, Aydan Kaps will wrestle Matthew Phelps from St. Pat’s in the semi-finals. At 182, Connor Bryner will wrestle Wyatt Reichenberg from Banner County in the semi-finals.

St. Pat’s:

The Irish also had a very productive opening day at Districts. In the 106 weight class, Logan Robirds will represent the Irish in the semi-finals where he will wrestle Kimball’s Matthew Johnson. In the 120 weight class, Hudson Deeds advances to the semi-finals where he will face Jefferey Forsen from Mullen. At 126, Jayden Klein will wrestle in the semi’s on the third place side of the bracket. In 138, Dax Connick will wrestle Justin French from Mullen in the semi’s on the third place side of the bracket. In the 145 weight class, Nick Krondak will wrestle Hitchcock County’s Nathan Kollmorgen on the third place side of the bracket. In 170, Matthew Phelps will wrestle Aydan Kaps from Sutherland in the semi-finals. At 195, Gage Deeds will wrestle Sean Manley on the third place side of the bracket. In the 220 weight class, the Irish will have two wrestlers going head to head in the semi-finals, those being Logan Dodson and Braxton Richards. At 285, Ben Melton will represent the Irish in the semi-finals where he will wrestle Perkins County’s Juan Perez.

Maxwell:

The Wildcats open up Day One at the District D4 Tournament on a positive note. In the 120 weight class, Christophe McKeeman will wrestle in the quarter-finals on the third place side of the bracket. Ethan Norton will represent the Wildcats in the semi-finals round of the 132 weight class where he will wrestle Brock Burry from Bayard. In the 138 weight class, Owen Heessel will wrestle Sutherland’s Cauy Kohl in the semi-finals. In 145, the top-seeded Easton Messersmith will wrestle Crawford’s Colten Mader. In 152, Jacob Leighton will wrestle Hitchcock County’s Kade Thiessen on the third place side of the bracket. In 160, Colt Gosnell will wrestle Sutherland’s Cole Kerner on the third place side of the bracket. In the 170 weight class, Cyrrus Messersmith will wrestle Perkins County’s Preston Schwanebeck on the third place side of the bracket. In 195, Jacob Young will wrestle Mullen’s Owen Thorberg in the semi-finals. Representing the Wildcats in the semi-finals in the 220 weight class is Jacob Copper, who will wrestle Mullen’s Tel Kvanvig.

Paxton:

The Paxton Tigers tackle day one of the District Wrestling Tournament and will have one wrestler in contention moving into Day Two. In the 138 weight class, Joseph Eakins will wrestle on the third place side of the bracket.

Mullen:

The Mullen Broncos will move into Day Two of the D4 Wresting Tournament with several wrestlers in contention. In the 120 weight class, Jeffery Forsen will wrestle in the semi-finals round against Hudson Deeds from St. Pat’s. At 126, the defending State Champion, Eli Paxton, will wrestle Mason Toner from Perkins County in the semi-finals round. Representing the Broncos on the third place side of the 160 bracket is James Kessler who will wrestle Hayden Anderson from Sutherland. In the 170 weight class, Chase Gracey will wrestle Perkins County’s Brient Wood in the semi-finals. In the 182 weight class, Tate Kvanvig will wrestle on the third place side of the bracket against Wauneta-Palisade’s Blake Nickerson. In 195, Owen Thorberg will wrestle on the third place side of the bracket against Medicine Valley’s Aspen Henderson. And representing the Broncos in the 285 weight class is Isaac Welch who will wrestle Hitchcock County’s Taylor Hubl in the semi-finals.

Dundy County Stratton:

Moving into the second day of the District D4 Wrestling Tournament, the Dundy County Stratton Tigers will have wrestlers in contention. In the 132 weight class, Austin Cole will wrestle on the third place side of the bracket against Crawford’s Carson Gibbons. In 195, Blake Emig will wrestle Hitchcock County’s Keegan Shuler in the semi-finals.

Perkins County:

Moving into the second day of the District D4 Wrestling Tournament, the Perkins County Plainsmen will have wrestlers in contention. In the 113 weight class, Domanic Williams will be competing on the third place side of the bracket where he will face Parker Wellnitz of Hay Springs. In 126, Mason Toner will compete against Eli Paxton in the semi-finals round. In 170, the Plainsmen will have two wrestlers competing. On the third place side of the bracket it will be, Preston Schwanebeck against Maxwell’s Cyrrus Messersmith. In the semi-finals for the Plainsmen it will be Brient Wood against Mullen’s Chase Gracey. In 220, Isaiah Dunn will compete on the third place side of the bracket against Crawford’s Tristin Jacob. In the 285 weight class, Brecken Uehling will compete on the third place side of the bracket against Paxton’s John Fricke. In the semi-finals, Juan Perez will compete against St. Pat’s Ben Melton.

Hitchcock County:

Moving into the second day of the District D4 Wrestling Tournament, Hitchcock County will have wrestlers in contention. In 106, Dylan Kollmorgen will compete on the third place side of the bracket against Hemingford’s Ryan Ragsdale. In 113, top seeded Blake Devitt will compete in the semi-finals against Bridgeport’s Zach Jefford’s. In 126, Tanner McLain will compete in the semi’s against Sutherland’s Oliver Nutter. In the 145 weight class, Karson Shuler will wrestle in the third place bracket against Hyannis’s Trevor Kohl. In the 152 weight class the Falcons will be represented by two wrestlers on the third place side of the bracket, those being Kade Thiessen and Gavin Losey. In 160, top seeded Tanner O’Brien will compete in the semi-finals against Hemingford’s Drew Varner. In 170, Dalten Hagan will compete on the third place side of the bracket. In 182, top-seeded Kolyn Gaston will compete in the semi-finals against Bayard’s Kolby Houchin. In 195, top seeded Keegan Schuler will compete in the semi-finals against Dundy County Stratton’s Blake Emig. In 285, Taylor Hubl will compete against Isaac Welch in the semi-finals.

Wauneta-Palisade:

Moving into the second day of the District D4 Wrestling Tournament, Wauneta-Palisade will have wrestlers in contention. In 113, the Broncos will have two wrestlers going head-to-head on the third place side of the bracket, those being Coleman Chism and Konnor McCumb. In 182, Blake Nickerson will compete on the third place side of the bracket. In 195, Sean Manley will compete on the third place side of the bracket. In 220, Draven Miner will compete on the third place side of the bracket.

Hyannis:

Moving into the second day of the District D4 Wrestling Tournament, Hyannis will have wrestlers in contention. In the 145 weight class, Trevor Kohl will compete on the third place side of the bracket. In 152, Ezekiel Heaton will compete in the semi-finals against Garden County’s Gavin Hunt.

Medicine Valley:

Moving into the second day of the District D4 Wrestling Tournament, Medicine Valley will have wrestlers in contention. In the 126 weight class, Paige Hollers will compete in the third place side of the bracket. In 132, Hunter Koetter will compete on the third place side of the bracket. In 195, Aspen Henderson will compete on the third place side of the bracket.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.