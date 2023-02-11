Friday Night Sports Hero: Maywood/Hayes Center Girls Volleyball and Basketball Players reach 200 career wins

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Seniors from the Maywood/Hayes Center Girl’s Volleyball and Basketball Teams have recently captured an incredible milestone in their athletic career by reaching 200 wins. Those wins come from both the volleyball court and the basketball court. The group of girls that have contributed to the wins total through the years is Alexis Wood, Madalyn Doyle, Ashlin Broz, Olivia Hansen, Kiley Hejtmanek, Aniah Seiler, Naomi Broker, Jenna Ingison, and Mataya Roberts.

The 200th win came on the Lady Wolves’ home court against Anselmo-Merna. At the conclusion of the game, the girls were celebrated by their hometown crowd. What made the moment even more special was that some of the girls had no idea of the milestone they had just reached.

“I actually didn’t know about it, but our parents held up the signs and we were all kind of sitting there and were like wow, this is 200 wins and we didn’t even know about it. We saw it happen and we were like this is exciting and I can’t believe that we did this and we accomplished this in high school,” says Hejtmanek.

But some of the girls were aware that they were approaching the 200-win mark. Now for most, the thought of nearing this number would only make them more nervous, but for Wood and Doyle it encouraged them to trust their abilities and trust their teammates.

“That is a big deal to have in the back of your mind, but I feel like as confident as these girls are and the way we play together and everything, we knew that we could do it. We just had confidence in ourselves and each other,” says Doyle.

But what went into capturing 200 wins wasn’t always fun. To be able to have 200 wins this senior group has put in countless hours of unseen hard work. There is a lot of dedication as well driving to and from practice, as the schools are 40 minutes apart from each other.

“Just our dedication. We have to drive at least 35 minutes each day for practice. We show up we give it our all, and just leave it out on the court every time,” explains Broz.

“It shows our dedication to the sport and the work we’ve put in during summer and since 3rd grade. It’s just a great reward,” says Wood.

There are lots of similarities for this group on both the volleyball court and the basketball court, and that is the thing that all of their practices are centered around, hard work and a positive atmosphere.

“For volleyball, our motto was always “practice like champions,” so we always did practice like we were in a game, or ran hardworking and talkative practices. In basketball, we just have fun and build each other up and try to motivate each other to work harder,” says Hansen.

“I think our team does a great job of showing a great work ethic and making our team better every day at practice. We never come out of here not tired, we’re always tired, and we know we came out of here working hard to make each other better,” explains Hejtmanek.

One particular member of this group, Lexi Wood, recently broke her hand, which put her out of her normal role on the court. But, even though she can’t be out on the court playing her impact is just as great cheering her teammates on from the sidelines.

I’m here to support my team, cheer loud, be the first one to start cheers, and just make sure I’m the first one to start cheers. I’m happy for my team, I’m here to pump them on and make sure they’re motivated,” explains Wood.

Another member of the group, Mataya Roberts, just got started as a Wolf this year but is excited to be a part of such a great program.

“This is my first year here and it’s really exciting to be on a winning team. Getting to know all these girls has been really fun and just the way of Maywood/Hayes Center,” says Roberts.

200 wins are far from the finish line for these girls, in fact, they are aiming for something that would put an exclamation point on the end of their high school career.

“In the end, our goal is to be at the state tournament and win each game. We want to do the little things to just hopefully get that state title,” says Broz.

But more than any amount of wins or titles this group of athletes will graduate with something special, and that’s the bond that they share with each other.

“Just the thought that we were once young and didn’t know what we were doing and now we’re here playing together and going to state and it’s just really cool. Now we’re back at it again and our goal is to make it to state and little us would be proud,” explains Doyle.

