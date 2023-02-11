Gothenburg Swedes host the Ainsworth Bulldogs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Swedes were home tonight, hosting the Ainsworth Bulldogs. The night started off with the girls, as the Lady Swedes came in with a record of 16-4. The Lady Bulldogs came in with a 10-9 record.

Things for both teams started very slowly as both teams went scoreless in the first few minutes of the game, but the Swedes found their mark, leading by three at the end of the first.

In the second quarter, Gothenburg started to feed off of their momentum as they extended their lead to eight by halftime.

In the second half, it was all Gothenburg as they held Ainsworth to only 10 points in the whole half and came away with the win, 52-30.

In the second game, the Swedes are looking to get themselves ready for districts next week as they have an 11-8 record, while the Bulldogs are looking to get closer to the.500 mark as they are 8-10.

In the first quarter, the Bulldogs came out swinging as they started the game on a 6-0 run. That was quickly answered by an 8-0 run by the Swedes to get them within two points.

Ainsworth will come out on top at the end of the first quarter, 15–12. In the second, though, the Swedes started putting it together as they held the Bulldogs to only 7 points in the second as they led by 3 at the half.

In the second half, Ainsworth gained some momentum and started to take care of business as they outscored the Swedes 13-6 in the quarter. In the fourth, it was anybody’s game; back and forth they went, but the Bulldogs will hang on to win 53-42.

