Hooker County Sheriff announces resignation

By Jon Allen
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Hooker County Sheriff Wynn Wiens announced his resignation from the position on Friday afternoon.

The resignation, effective March 24, was made at the Hooker County Board of Commissioners Meeting on Thursday. Sheriff Wiens announced the decision in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions I have ever made,” said Wiens. “This decision was mine alone. I have come to a time in my personal life where I have chosen to pursue and further my career in Emergency Medical Services with an ambulance company in Ogallala, Nebraska while continuing to work in law enforcement there. This is the sole reason for making this change.”

