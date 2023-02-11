North Platte falls on the road at Gering

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 4-16 North Platte Lady Bulldogs make the trip up to Gering to face the 4-15 Lady Bulldogs. North Platte comes into the game looking to rebound off of their recent loss to Scottsbluff.

In the end, the Lady Dawgs couldn’t get it done on the road and fall to Gering by a final score of 42-30 and fall to 4-17 on the season.

North Platte returns to action on Saturday, February 18th at home against Omaha Burke for their regular season finale.

