Ogallala basketball hosts Mitchell for Throwback Night

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Ogallala Indians boys and girls basketball teams hosted Mitchell on Friday evening at the Ogallala High School Auditorium Gym.

The Indians girls took to the court first on senior night for the four seniors on the team. This one was a tight battle early with not much scoring as the teams traded scores to the break where Ogallala led 17-13. After the break the Indians put their foot on the gas pedal as they used a 13-0 run to go up by 17, and Ogallala cruised in from there to take the win 47-33.

Throwback night continued for the boys game as they looked to move to 22-0 on the season. Ogallala got off to a hot start with an 8-0 run at the beginning of the game, and they cruised to the win 77-33 over the Tigers.

Next up for the Indians boys is a senior night match-up with Gothenburg on Friday, February 17th, while the Ogallala girls move on to sub-districts starting on February 13th.

