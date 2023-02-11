St. Pats students take trip to Kenya

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Students from North Platte’s St Patrick’s Catholic School got the opportunity to travel across the seas to Africa.

They traveled to accomplish a few missions. The first was to help those who have vision impairments by donating glasses to those in need. The second was to help a teacher in need as one of the classrooms at an orphanage got completely burned down, and they were able to collect 6,000 of the 10,000 they need to complete the project.

In their time there, they hosted two clinics, both lasting three days, and they also got the opportunity to go on a safari to see some exotic animals. St. Pat’s senior Kailee Foust spoke about her experience and how much it meant to the people there.

“I think it was really amazing to see how God works and all the people that went, not just myself, but it was really amazing to see how welcoming and how positive everyone was there and how amazing they were to us knowing that we came there to help them,” Foust said.

This trip wouldn’t be possible without the Catholic churches around the area that helped sponsor their trip.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone that has supported me and the people that went with us and all the prizes that were put together to help the people in Kenya and to support them and do everything that we can for them,” Foust continued.

It isn’t too late to donate to help them reach their goal of $10,000, and you can drop a check off at the North Platte Catholic Schools and make the check out to the North Platte Rotary Club.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.