Suspect arrested after striking NSP cruiser in Omaha

(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Omaha Police Department, arrested an Omaha man early this morning following a pursuit, during which the suspect struck a trooper’s patrol unit.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. Friday, NSP was notified that OPD’s Able 1 was tracking a suspected stolen vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, that had crossed into Nebraska from Iowa. At approximately 11:35 p.m., Able 1 pilots directed troopers to a residence near 99th and Park Drive, where two troopers were able to locate the suspect vehicle.

When the troopers arrived at the residence, the driver of the Silverado accelerated, drove through the yard, struck a trooper’s cruiser, and fled. The trooper was not seriously injured, but the impact disabled the cruiser. After confirming the trooper was not seriously injured, the other trooper began pursuing the Silverado.

As the vehicle fled, Omaha Police Officers were able to successfully deploy stop sticks to slow the vehicle. The Silverado came to a stop near an apartment complex near 96th and Nina, at which time the driver fled on foot. OPD Officers were able to locate the driver and take him into custody at approximately midnight. The Silverado was confirmed stolen.

The driver, Darrell Boyer, 29, of Omaha, was lodged in Douglas County Jail for assault on an officer, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property, leaving the scene of a crash, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.

